WWE has reportedly held talks with a current New Japan Pro Wrestling tag team

In recent years, WWE has signed many big names from New Japan Pro Wrestling, such as AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Shinsuke Nakamura. It now seems the company is looking to bring in more talent from the promotion.

World Wrestling Entertainment undoubtedly has a big following in the land of the rising sun, having put on many big shows in the country over the years.

According to a recent report from BWE via Ringside News, a duo from New Japan may soon be joining a stable with a current recruit training in the company's performance center:

"There have been ongoing talks of signing a certain tag team from NJPW. And promoting one of the PCenter kids to join a certain group. Can't tell much." (H/T Ringside News)

While the company has signed many NJPW talents over the years, their working relationship is nothing compared to that of AEW's, with the two promotions set to collide for the second year in a row this Saturday at the Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View.

New Japan star almost wrestled for WWE

In 2016, the company presented the Cruiserweight Classic, where smaller-sized superstars battled it out to become the tournament's winner.

During a recent interview with Under the Ring, New Japan's Rocky Romero revealed that he was asked to participate in the tournament:

"So they (WWE) really wanted me for the Cruiserweight Classic, and I was in between or about to be in between contracts. I think I was in between contracts, and we were renegotiating mine, and WWE was very interested. They wanted to offer me the Cruiserweight Classic, and then they wanted to offer me a coaching position, so I think if they didn’t offer me the coaching position, and they just offered me the Cruiserweight Classic, then I probably, maybe would have waited a little bit longer to re-sign with New Japan and I would have done that." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Although Romero did not compete in the Cruiserweight Classic, New Japan was still greatly represented as both Kota Ibushi and Zack Sabre Jr took part in the tournament.

