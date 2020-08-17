WWE reportedly planning a big swerve for Championship match at SummerSlam (Spoiler)

WWE have several big matches planned for the upcoming pay-per-view, SummerSlam. These include the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, and the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. It's also been confirmed by WWE that SummerSlam will be followed by yet another PPV, Payback, within a week.

The latest backstage reports suggest that WWE are currently planning to add a huge change in one of the big championship matches. Hence, the WWE Championship match or the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam could set up an angle that will allow the creative to book an immediate rematch at Payback.

According to Dave Meltzer, the feud between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre or the one between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman could see another match unfold at the next PPV as well. Here's what the reports stated:

"The key will be an angle at Summerslam’s gonna lead to needing an immediate rematch. So it’ll be whatever that angle is, whether it’s Drew and Randy Orton... it’s gonna be one of the two major championship matches is gonna have to have an angle to build for an immediate return.” (H/T NoDQ)

Enjoy these last special moments where you can play with yourself, @RandyOrton, because I'm going to break both your arms and legs at #SummerSlam https://t.co/P2sLrTTVWq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 15, 2020

The current WWE SummerSlam match card

At WWE SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre will look to defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton. On the other hand, Braun Strowman is set to lock horns with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt with the Universal Championship on the line.

Before you pulled me into that swamp, I might have been a little naughty, but after i crawled out, I became something much, much worse. The stuff nightmares are made of!!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 15, 2020

The women's division will see both Bayley and Sasha Banks defend their SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships respectively against WWE Superstar Asuka.

In addition, Apollo Crews is set to defend his United States Championship against MVP. The Street Profits will also put their WWE RAW Tag Team Championships on the line as they will compete against the team of Andrade and Angel Garza at the upcoming PPV. By the looks of it, AJ Styles might also end up defending his Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy at WWE SummerSlam.

Apart from the title matches, two other WWE feuds could see its final chapter unfold at SummerSlam. Dominik Mysterio will face Seth Rollins in a street fight to settle scores with the Monday Night Messiah. And, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are set to lock horns in a Hair vs Hair match.

Overall, the SummerSlam match card is stacked, and a few bouts could still be added to the list. It will be interesting to see how WWE will use SummerSlam to build up for Payback.