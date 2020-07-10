WWE reportedly planning to bring back a retired PPV for night two of SummerSlam

WWE reportedly have big plans in works for August this year apart from SummerSlam.

The promotion reportedly wants to follow-up the PPV with another show.

WWE have a lot of things in line for August

As confirmed by WWE, the promotion is set to conduct SummerSlam 2020 at the Performance Center on Sunday, August 23. Originally, the TD Garden in Boston was set to host the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. However, those plans were derailed amidst the worsening Covid-19 situation in the United States of America.

Now, the latest backstage reports are hinting towards a major change in the SummerSlam 2020 PPV. As exclusively reported by PWUnlimited, WWE are planning to follow up SummerSlam with another Network Special on August 30, a week after the PPV.

Although nothing has been confirmed just yet, it is rumoured that WWE are either planning to add another night of SummerSlam in the last week of the month. Or they intend to bring back Evolution -- an all women's PPV that was last hosted by WWE in October 2018.

PW Unlimited are reporting of a possible Evolution 2/SummerSlam week 2 for August 30th, with a possible Tessa Blanchard debut 👀 #Evolution2 pic.twitter.com/4wdQIc3hSx — Jake. (@WrestleNews_) July 9, 2020

The backstage reports about the possibility of hosting another Network Special was first reported by Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp who stated that he had heard of a WWE show being planned for August 30 but isn't aware of more details.

PWUnlimited sources claim that this plausible event is the reason behind the massive push of Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Asuka in WWE over the last few weeks. It is believed that if WWE hosts yet another all women's PPV, the female Superstars from all the three brands -- RAW, SmackDown, and NXT -- will be featured in the event.

We'd mentioned on the show we've heard of an August 30 show planned, but no specifics. This would be neat https://t.co/xLfPtJ9lGe — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 9, 2020

As of this writing, there is no official confirmation with respect to this report. But it is safe to say that the WWE Universe have repeatedly demanded the promotion to being back Evolution for the last couple of years. At the same time, it is possible that WWE could just add a second night to SummerSlam, just like they did with WrestleMania 36 and most recently, with NXT's Great American Bash.

What are the Women's matches scheduled for the upcoming WWE PPV Extreme Rules 2020?

Advertisement

If WWE are indeed planning on bringing back Evolution later this year, then The Horror Show at Extreme Rules will play a huge part in further developing a lot of storylines. As of now, two women's title matches have been scheduled for the upcoming PPV.

The SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is set to defend her title against Nikki Cross. In addition, Bayley's best friend and one-half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks is set to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. Before that, Bayley and Banks are set to defend their tag team titles against Asuka and Kairi Sane on RAW's go-home show before Extrem Rules 2020.