WWE reportedly planning huge turn for former Universal Champion at Payback (Spoiler)

The main event of WWE's recent concluded pay-per-view, SummerSlam 2020, saw the Universal Championship change hands as 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman for the title. Following that, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns made his unexpected return and attacked both The Fiend and Strowman.

WWE then confirmed a triple-threat title match between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman for Payback. All the three Superstars signed the contract for the Universal Championship on SmackDown last night.

Earlier it was reported that WWE are planning to turn Roman Reigns into a heel. They also indicated towards a budding alliance between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on SmackDown. The latest reports now suggest that there's another surprise planned for the upcoming match.

As stated by PWInsider (via WrestlingNews.co), WWE are now planning to turn Braun Strowman into a babyface. The 'Monster Among Men' has been booked as a heel on the blue brand ever since his feud with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt got personal. He even ended up attacking Alexa Bliss on SmackDown, and the latter is now expected to turn heel.

So far, the backstage rumours claim that Roman Reigns will defeat Braun Strowman and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to become the Universal Champion at Payback.

Braun Strowman and his current run in WWE

After winning the Universal Championship at WrestleMania earlier this year, Braun Strowman didn't find himself involved in many compelling feuds. In fact, his only memorable rivalry came against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

The Fiend and Strowman locked horns three times, and two of those matches were fought with the Universal Championship on the line. This rivalry also saw The Fiend lay a vicious attack on Alexa Bliss.

WWE had teased the possibility of Bliss as Sister Abigail during the Wyatt Swamp Fight. After the overwhelming response from the WWE Universe, it was not as surprising to see her get more involved in this feud.

She tried confronting Strowman, but the latter shockingly attacked Bliss. This led to WWE teasing a possible alliance between her and The Fiend. In the meantime, WWE started booking Strowman as a heel, but that is now expected to change on Sunday.