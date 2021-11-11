"It obviously never happened" - WWE reportedly had plans to reunite Karrion Kross with Scarlett

Before they were released, WWE had eventual plans to reunite Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux on the main roster.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that there was talk of putting Karrion Kross and Scarlett back together on the main roster, however, the duo were released long before any type of solid plan was in place for it to happen.

"There was talk that they were gonna break them up and that he was gonna go do so-so and then she was gonna come in and then he was going to be pushed as a big star with her," Dave Meltzer said. "That had been talked about among a million other things and it obviously never happened."

Karrion Kross never got a real opportunity on the main roster

Many fans believed Karrion Kross and Scarlett's NXT act were ready-made for the main roster.

Kross didn't lose a single match in the black and gold brand before appearing on WWE RAW by himself with the NXT Championship and losing to Jeff Hardy in roughly 90 seconds.

At that point, the writing was on the wall for Karrion Kross as he went on to drop the NXT Championship to Samoa Joe after which he went through some very up-and-down booking on the main roster before being released.

Whatever the next step, the couple will have to wait out Kross' 90-day non-compete clause before they can do anything as a duo in wrestling again.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Why would WWE wait to pair Karrion Kross and Scarlett on the main roster? Had they been brought up together, do you believe things would have gone differently? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Did WWE make a mistake by not pairing Scarlett with Karrion Kross on the main roster? Yes No 3 votes so far