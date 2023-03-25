WWE reportedly in talks to bring back retired pay-per-view

Is WWE bringing back an old pay-per-view name for the NXT brand?

Several pay-per-views over the last two decades have come and gone without a trace. But it appears another one might be making its way back into the company's schedule.

World Wrestling Entertainment recently applied for a trademark with the USPTO for NXT Battleground on March 23. The company used the Battleground name for pay-per-view events from 2013 to 2017. The following is a description of the NXT Battleground trademark on the USPTO website:

"Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information"

WWE King and Queen of the Ring returns on May 27

Battleground isn't the only name returning to WWE's premium live event calendar.

Following WrestleMania, we'll see the return of Backlash on May 6. Dropping the WrestleMania name that was added to the event in 2021.

Later that month, WWE King and Queen of the Ring will head to Saudi Arabia on May 27.

King of the Ring hasn't been used as a standalone premium live event by the company since 2002, although the tournament has been held multiple times on RAW and SmackDown programming in recent years.

