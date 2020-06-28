WWE reportedly unhappy with Renee Young for revealing her Covid-19 result on Twitter

Renee Young too to Twitter to share the news with her fans.

WWE employees, however, could be in trouble for announcing that you tested positive.

Renee Young is battling against Covid-19 at the moment

Earlier this week, WWE presenter Renee Young confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19, via her social media account. She received supportive messages from WWE Universe as everyone wished for her speedy recovery.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

However, if the latest reports are to be believed, WWE officials are reportedly unhappy with the fact that Renee Young made her tests results public. The backstage rumours suggest that WWE employees have been instructed against sharing their test results with anyone else.

It was noted by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the WWE did not know that Renee Young was going to make an announcement about testing positive for COVID-19. Meltzer also reported that Renee Young going public about the news did not go over well in WWE.

The details of WWE's instructions surrounding the Covid-19 tests were also revealed in an anonymous letter to WrestlingInc. The writer, who is said to be a WWE talent, revealed that the company would be handling the press with respect to the tests and their results.

He also said that the Superstars had been asked to not come out publicly and talk about the results of their Covid-19 tests. However, the memo was only sent to the in-ring talents and not the other employees.

Renee Young was not the only one who declared that she had contracted Covid-19. Another presenter, Kayla Braxton tested positive for the second time. Jamie Noble and Adam Pearce also shared their results with the WWE Universe.

Big time thanks to everyone that’s reached out. ❤️❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Renee Young getting Covid-19, self-isolation with Jon Moxley

Advertisement

Before Renee Young took to Twitter to reveal that she has Covid-19, there were reports about Jon Moxley that had media's entire attention. Tony Khan had confirmed that Moxley is set to miss Dynamite after he came in close contact with someone who was in contact with someone who had Coronavirus.

A little while later, it was revealed that the 'someone' was none other than his wife and WWE presenter, Renee Young. Since being diagnosed positive for Covid-9, Renee Young has been taking all sorts of precaution in her battle against the virus.

As for WWE, the promotion saw a sudden hike in the number of people who tested positive for Covid-19. In fact, the numbers are so high that some of the Superstars have refused to return until their demands are met at the Performance Center. It remains to be seen how WWE will handle the steep rise in the number of infected WWE employees.