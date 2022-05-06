WWE reports record revenue for First Quarter of 2022

WWE is reported to have generated a revenue of $333.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, a Q1 record for the company and an increase of 27% from the previous quarter.

The company sent out a press release to investors, claiming to have broken the record. The global juggernaut also returned a staggering $38.9 million in capital to its shareholders in share purchases and dividends paid.

When it came to partnerships with multi-billion dollar corporations regarding producing more content, the release stated :

"Announced a multi-year expansion of the Company’s original programming partnership with A&E that includes more than 130 new hours of premium WWE-themed series and specials."

The document also highlighted a new deal to broadcast RAW, SmackDown, and premium live events in the Middle East:

"Announced a broadcast partnership with MBC Group, the largest and leading group in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, to air premium live events, live episodes of Raw and SmackDown as well as WWE Network’s vast library of content."

The global juggernaut has also announced that it will be dipping its toes more-and-more into the digitally licensed merchandise market by releasing more NFTs in partnership with sports merchandise firm Fanatics.

The highlights from the first quarter ended by stating that WWE 2K22, released on March 8, has been a commercial and critical success.

In the press release, WWE also highlighted that WrestleMania 38 was a huge success

In the same press release, WWE highlighted that WrestleMania 38, held across two nights on April 2-3 2022, made records on viewership and digital impressions.

This year's Showcase of the Immortals allegedly hosted 156,352 in the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, across two nights.

WrestleMania 38 made 2.2 billion online impressions, which is even more than the 1.8 billion made by Superbowl LVI.

The Show of Shows this year was seen by 56.1 million people in India, which is a record for any show by the global juggernaut in any country, and it registered a 29% viewership growth in India year-over-year.

Edited by Anirudh