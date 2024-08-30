WWE Road to Bash in Berlin results: Nia Jax loses title match to major superstar, The Bloodline in action, Jade Cargill reaches huge milestone (08/30, Frankfurt)

WWE's tour of Germany continued before Bash in Berlin this Saturday. The company's roster stopped over in Frankfurt on Thursday for a house show. It was a dual-branded event, with stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kicked off with the United States Championship match. LA Knight defended the coveted title against Shinsuke Nakamura, Ludwig Kaiser, and Sheamus in a Fatal Four-Way match. The Megastar retained ahead of his open challenge on SmackDown this Friday.

Next up, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeated Pretty Deadly. This was followed by the Women's Championship match between Bayley and Nia Jax. The match ended in disqualification after Tiffany Stratton attacked Bayley. While The Role Model managed to win the match, the title did not change hands due to the DQ nature of her victory.

Naomi came out to save her best friend from a two-on-one attack from Jax and Stratton, setting up a tag team match. The babyfaces stood tall in the end.

Elsewhere on the card, Gunther defeated Ilja Dragunov to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. At the same time, The Bloodline successfully defended their WWE Tag Team Titles against A-Town Down Under and Street Profits in a triple-threat match.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were also in action in Frankfurt. The duo defeated Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae in Cargill's 100th outing to the squared circle.

The event was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who defended his coveted title against AJ Styles. The American Nightmare won to conclude an action-packed evening and the live event tour.

Complete WWE Road to Bash in Berlin Results

Here are the complete live event results from Frankfurt, Germany, courtesy of Locksresults:

United States Title Match – LA Knight (c) retains over Sheamus, Ludwig Kaiser, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Fatal 4-Way Match

#DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

WWE Women's Title Match – Bayley defeated Nia Jax (c) via DQ

Bayley & Naomi defeated Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton

World Heavyweight Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Ilja Dragunov

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defeated Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

WWE Tag Team Titles Match – The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) retain over A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) in a Triple Threat Match

Undisputed WWE Title Match – Cody Rhodes (c) defeated AJ Styles

