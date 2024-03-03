WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Current champion suffers shocking loss, Cody Rhodes puts RAW star through table, Gunther in action (Palm Springs, CA, 03/02)

WWE continued the Road to WrestleMania Live event tour with a house show in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, March 2, 2024. We now have the results from the event that featured top names from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The show kicked off with a singles match between Solo Sikoa and LA Knight. The Enforcer was joined by Jimmy Uso at ringside, but the former WWE Tag Team Champion was ultimately ejected by the referee. Knight took advantage of the situation to hand another loss to Sikoa.

Next up, MVP issued an open challenge on behalf of Omos, offering $10K to anyone who could knock The Nigerian Giant off his feet. The challenge was accepted by Akira Tozawa, who failed to put down the former RAW Tag Team Champion and suffered a loss.

Gunther was in action as he defended the Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso. The former Bloodline member once again failed to win the title. The show also featured an eight-man tag bout as DIY teamed up with Awesome Truth to defeat The Judgment Day. Meanwhile, New Catch Republic secured a win over Imperium in a tag team contest.

Expand Tweet

The only women's match of the night saw Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch join forces to take on the Japanese trio of Damage CTRL. Naomi picked up the win for her team, handing WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY a rare loss.

Expand Tweet

The event was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who took on Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight. The American Nightmare put The Scottish Warrior through a table before picking up the victory.

Expand Tweet

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

Here are the complete results from the WWE Live event in Palm Springs, California, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther retained against Jey Uso

Gunther retained against Jey Uso R-Truth, The Miz, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Judgment Day

New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Naomi defeated Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Kairi Sane & Asuka)

Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight