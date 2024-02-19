WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Top star defeats Gunther in title match, Cody Rhodes puts RAW star through table, LA Knight in action (Fresno, 02/18)

Results are in for the second WWE Road to WrestleMania live event of the week, which took place in Fresno, California, on Sunday, February 18. Stars from both RAW and SmackDown were in action.

The event kicked off with a singles match between LA Knight and Solo Sikoa. While Knight has shifted his attention to the World Heavyweight Championship, he has still been feuding with The Bloodline on the live circuit. The Megastar has racked up a number of victories against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, and the same continued as he once again defeated The Enforcer.

The match was followed, with MVP issuing an open challenge on behalf of Omos. The former United States Champion offered $10k to anyone who could knock The Nigerian Giant off his feet. Akira Tozawa accepted the challenge but failed to put down Omos and suffered a loss.

Elsewhere on the card, Nia Jax defeated Maxxine Dupri while Chad Gable got a win over Gunther in the Intercontinental title match. However, Gable's win came via DQ due to interference from Imperium, and thus, the title did not change hands.

The New Day came out to join the Alpha Academy member, which resulted in a six-man tag team match between the two parties. Gable and The New Day stood tall in the end.

Also in action was Michin, who defeated Asuka in a singles match. Carlito also got a win over Austin Theory thanks to a little help from R-Truth, who tagged himself in the match to distract Theory.

The event was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who continued his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. The duo faced off in a Street Fight where The American Nightmare came out on top.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania results

Here are the complete WWE Live event results from Fresno, California, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

Nia Jax defeated Maxxine Dupri

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable ended in a DQ

Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable ended in a DQ Chad Gable and The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) defeated Imperium

Carlito defeated Austin Theory, R-Truth came to the ring and tried to join the match

Michin defeated Asuka

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight