WWE/ROH News: Cody Rhodes comments on The Bullet Club potentially jumping ship to the WWE in 2019

Cody with his wife Brandi Rhodes

What's the story?

Shortly after his historic IWGP US Heavyweight Title win at NJPW: Fighting Spirit Unleashed, Cody Rhodes spoke with Wrestling Inc and during the conversation, claimed that there is a pretty solid chance that he and his fellow Bullet Club stablemates are going to end up in the WWE by 2019.

In case you didn't know...

Since departing from the WWE in 2016, Cody Rhodes has found an immense amount of success on the Independent Circuit and for promotions such as Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, where the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has been massively successful within these past two years.

Since making his debut for ROH and NJPW, Cody has gone on to become a one-time Ring of Honor World Champion and at this inaugural self-financed All In event, The American Nightmare also won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, a title which was once held by his legendary father Dusty Rhodes.

To put the icing on the cake, this past Sunday at Fighting Spirit Unleashed, Cody finally won his first championship in NJPW, when he defeated Juice Robinson to win the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship and became a double champion in the process.

The heart of the matter

When asked about his thoughts regarding a potential move back to the WWE, Cody Rhodes noted that despite leaving the company back in 2016, the former WWE IC Champion indeed had lots of ups and downs during his tenure with the WWE.

"It's kind of a tricky subject because I had a great time in WWE. There were highs and lows but I cut my teeth there. I met my wife there."

In addition, Cody also stated that the plan for him and his fellow Bullet Club Elite stablemates is to really stick by each other for as long as possible, as the group apparently is looking forward to bringing something like a sequel to All In.

"Everyone has different opinions and it's hard to get the opinion of someone when it's, 'Hey what do you wanna do? What is the next thing you wanna do?' There's five of us that's a core unit that plan to stick together and hopefully we can really do that. I don't want to make any judgments as I've had a great time with these guys. I'd like The Elite to continue and I'd like to bring you guys something like an All In sequel."

Furthermore, Cody even praised the boldness of superstars who like to take chances in the Pro Wrestling industry and like to somewhat think outside of the box.

"In 2019 there's more wrestlers with no fear than ever before," Cody stated. "I don't fear anything. I don't fear Vince McMahon. I don't fear Triple H. I don't fear Hunter [Johnston] from ROH. I don't fear Gedo from [New Japan]. I do the best job I can do and the guys I link up with do it the exact same way. And I think that's good for wrestling."

Lastly, Cody added that on the 1st of January, the day when Cody and his BC stablemates' contracts with ROH finally expire, there is a solid chance that he and the rest of the group will be showing up in the WWE.

"Well my own promotion is still ROH. I know the big what-to-do is, oh, January 1 we are going to show up on WWE... Pretty possible."

What's next?

Cody Rhodes' current focus is towards next week's NJPW: King of Pro Wrestling, where he will be challenging current champion Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi for the title in a triple threat match.