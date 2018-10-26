WWE/ROH News: Cody Rhodes posts heartfelt message about Roman Reigns

Class act from Cody

What's the story?

In the past, WWE star Roman Reigns and The Bullet Club have had their fair share of issues, however, following Reigns' revelation of his 11-year-long battle with leukemia, almost every single Pro Wrestler from around the globe have sent their regards and prayers towards 'The Big Dog'.

Current IWGP US Champion, Cody Rhodes, recently also offered Reigns his condolences for his on-going battle with leukemia.

In case you didn't know...

In 2017, almost a year ago, Roman Reigns and then-ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes ignited a short feud with each other, when the former initially took shots at 'The American Nightmare' on social media, claiming that Cody could only be considered a big draw if he successfully managed to draw over 100,000 fans for a particular event.

Following Reigns' tweet, Cody would respond to the former Universal Champion at a ROH: Global Wars show in a savage manner by taking shots at Reigns for failing a drug test almost two years ago now.

The heart of the matter

Due to his on-going battle with leukemia, Reigns, unfortunately, had to relinquish the WWE Universal Championship this week on Raw and eventually received a lot of support from not only WWE wrestlers, but from other notable competitors from around the globe as well.

ROH star and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Rhodes also sent out a heartfelt message to Reigns by stating that the former Universal Champion is quite arguably one of the biggest stars in the world, but more importantly, is a great father and a loving husband as well.

Additionally, Cody also sent his best wishes to 'The Big Dog' stating that the whole world is praying for Reigns and he will eventually beat leukemia once again.

Dude is one of the biggest stars in the world. Went last at 4 manias...but much more importantly, a father and a husband. I hope the whole planet is praying for him. He’ll beat it. https://t.co/aI8CfN1yGo — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 24, 2018

What's next?

We sincerely hope for Roman Reigns' well being and pray that 'The Big Dog' will beat leukemia and make his grand return to the WWE once again.