WWE/ROH News: Cody Rhodes on CM Punk possibly appearing at "All In"

Interesting tease by Mr. Cody Rhodes.

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 27 May 2018, 23:37 IST 2.40K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

CM Punk is rumored to be making his pro-wrestling comeback at All In

What’s the story?

In an interview with ProWrestling.com, Cody Rhodes opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Cody addressed the possibility of CM Punk returning at the “All In” event that takes place later this year. Besides, Cody also expounded upon the business strategy behind their All In show.

In case you didn’t know…

Cody Rhodes performed for the WWE from 2006, until his departure from the promotion in 2016.

Ever since having parted ways with the WWE in ’16, Cody has worked extensively on the independent professional wrestling circuit and, is now regarded as one of the top indie talents in the world.

The heart of the matter

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) are notably promoting their “All In” show, an indie pro-wrestling event that is being funded by Cody, Matt & Nick, and is set to draw 10,000 fans to the arena in which it’s set to take place.

Considering the fact that the aforementioned event is set to transpire in former WWE Champion CM Punk’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois, the professional wrestling community has been abuzz regarding the possibility that he could appear at the All In show.

In reference to Punk’s rumored appearance, Cody recalled that he had a really great relationship with Punk, and that the latter was the locker room leader when Cody started off in WWE’s then-developmental territory OVW.

Additionally, Cody elucidated that Punk had worked for about 10 years in developmental, and hadn’t received the ECW call-up yet; however, the latter was very cordial with Cody, something which Cody remembers till date. “The American Nightmare” added that he and his friends would love for Punk to win his upcoming UFC fight.

Furthermore, Cody explained that All In is taking place in Chicago, hence rumors regarding Punk’s potential return at the event are bound to ruminate in pro-wrestling circles. Cody continued—

“On the same different side of the coin is, that’s cheating; we said we could draw 10,000 people. Let me draw 10,000 people; so I told someone, we’re not going to tell you if Punk’s on the show—“Aw, they're milking it!”—no, we’re not.”

“I’m not going to tell you—It’s ours to draw or not draw—If Punk wants to be a part of it, of course, he is unbelievably welcome. His city has and the wrestling world never ever has given up on Punk—never given up on Punk—that’s to speak to the body of work and equity he had with them.”

What’s next?

CM Punk is presently scheduled to compete in the second MMA bout of his career, this time against Mike Jackson on the PPV portion of the UFC 225 fight-card, which takes place on June 9th at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are set to organize what’s being heralded as the biggest event in indie wrestling history—an event that takes place at the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, Illinois on September 1st.

Author’s take

Kudos to Cody Rhodes for maintaining his poise and eloquence while addressing the trickiest questions surrounding his all-important All In event.

Well, perhaps the professional wrestling community could indeed get to see CM Punk return to pro-wrestling at All In.

What a great time to be a pro-wrestling fan!