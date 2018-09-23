WWE/ROH News: Cody Rhodes praises top WWE Tag Team

Cody has some nice things to say about five-time WWE Tag Champs

What's the story?

New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes recently took it to his official Twitter handle and praised five-time WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

In case you didn't know...

Since his departure from the WWE in 2016, former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes has established himself as one of the hardest working and well-reputed performers on the Independent Circuit.

Currently signed under Ring of Honor, Cody occasionally also competes for top Japanese promotion New Japan Pro Wrestling and has already established himself as one of the most prominent members of Bullet Club.

Rhodes, following his departure from the WWE, has won the ROH World Championship (his first World Title in Pro Wrestling) and is also the originator of the biggest Independent Wrestling show of all time, All In, during which The American Nightmare won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title by defeating Nick Aldis.

The heart of the matter

Five-time WWE Tag Team Champions, Jimmy and Jey--together known as The Usos--are quite certainly one of the best tag teams to ever step foot, not only in the WWE but in the entire Professional Wrestling industry. Having already shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the business, The Usos are more than considered to be one of WWE's finest tag teams of all time.

Current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes recently took it to his Twitter handle and retweeted a GIF of his and Goldust's WWE Tag Team Championship win over The Usos from the Night of Champions, 2014.

As noted, The American Nightmare made a huge statement by claiming that The Usos are certainly a top-5 tag team from any given era and labeled both Jimmy and Jey as "studs".

Dem Usos are top-5 in any era. Studs. Some of my favorite matches. https://t.co/SfHkt2waXR — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 21, 2018

What's next?

Cody Rhodes is currently all set to lead out his Bullet Club side in an explosive, upcoming 10-man tag team match against CHAOS at ROH: Death Before Dishonor. Following which, Cody will be defending his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Willie Mack and in a rematch against Nick Aldis, before eventually challenging for the IWGP US Heavyweight Title on the 30th of September at NJPW: Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

The Usos, meanwhile, are currently competing on SmackDown Live, where they are former two-time WWE SD Live Tag Team Champions.