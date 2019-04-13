WWE/ROH News: Enzo Amore takes a shot at The McMahons and WWE after historic ROH G1 Show

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.74K // 13 Apr 2019, 20:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enzo and Cass took a shot at the McMahons after the ROH G1 Supercard at MSG

What's the story?

After their debut in Ring of Honor at the Madison Square Garden show at Mania weekend, Enzo and Cass spoke to Sports Illustrated about their MSG appearance and what's next for the Free AgentZ.

In case you didn't know...

The ROH G1 Supercard at WrestleMania weekend saw Enzo and Cass jump the barricade before being escorted away by security. It looks like the Free AgentZ are now headed to Ring of Honor.

The heart of the matter

Following their appearance at the Ring of Honor G1 Supercard at WrestleMania weekend, Enzo and Cass spoke to Sports Illustrated. 'nZo' and 'caZXL' discussed their appearace at the historic Ring of Honor G1 show at Madison Square Garden and in the process, took a shot at the McMahons' grip on the garden in the past:

"It's a dream come true to do what we did, and that's have a fist fight in Madison Square Garden. We walked out of there on our own terms, with our middle fingers in the air, on the first card not by a McMahon in over 60 years. "

The duo also decided their future and how they are going to take their own path:

"We're going where we want, when we want, and nobody can put a filter on us now. Our goal is to be the top act in the entire world of pro wrestling. In the social media era, we're the f---ing Road Warriors. We've got nothing else to lose, so we're going to take it all. We're still certified, we're still bona fide, and we're still the realest guys in the world."

What's next?

We don't yet know what's next for nZo and CaZXL but the future looks bright for the recently reformed tag-team.

Advertisement