×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE/ROH News: Enzo Amore takes a shot at The McMahons and WWE after historic ROH G1 Show

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.74K   //    13 Apr 2019, 20:15 IST

Enzo and Cass took a shot at the McMahons after the ROH G1 Supercard at MSG
Enzo and Cass took a shot at the McMahons after the ROH G1 Supercard at MSG

What's the story?

After their debut in Ring of Honor at the Madison Square Garden show at Mania weekend, Enzo and Cass spoke to Sports Illustrated about their MSG appearance and what's next for the Free AgentZ.

In case you didn't know...

The ROH G1 Supercard at WrestleMania weekend saw Enzo and Cass jump the barricade before being escorted away by security. It looks like the Free AgentZ are now headed to Ring of Honor.

The heart of the matter

Following their appearance at the Ring of Honor G1 Supercard at WrestleMania weekend, Enzo and Cass spoke to Sports Illustrated. 'nZo' and 'caZXL' discussed their appearace at the historic Ring of Honor G1 show at Madison Square Garden and in the process, took a shot at the McMahons' grip on the garden in the past:

"It's a dream come true to do what we did, and that's have a fist fight in Madison Square Garden. We walked out of there on our own terms, with our middle fingers in the air, on the first card not by a McMahon in over 60 years. "

The duo also decided their future and how they are going to take their own path:

"We're going where we want, when we want, and nobody can put a filter on us now. Our goal is to be the top act in the entire world of pro wrestling. In the social media era, we're the f---ing Road Warriors. We've got nothing else to lose, so we're going to take it all. We're still certified, we're still bona fide, and we're still the realest guys in the world."

What's next?

We don't yet know what's next for nZo and CaZXL but the future looks bright for the recently reformed tag-team.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Enzo Amore Big Cass
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
ROH/NJPW News: Enzo & Cass react to invading the ROH G1 Supercard show
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two former WWE Superstars invade NJPW and ROH G1 Supercard show 
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Enzo Amore and Big Cass reveal new names, team name and merchandise
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW Rumors: Reason why Enzo & Cass invaded the G1 Supercard show
RELATED STORY
WWE/ROH Rumors: Controversial former Champion in WWE joins another promotion
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Enzo Amore & Big Cass compare themselves to legendary HoF tag team
RELATED STORY
Did the NJPW-ROH promoted G1 Supercard live up to the hype?
RELATED STORY
5 Crazy things we learned on day 2 of WrestleMania 35 weekend
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Enzo Amore reveals backstage incident with former WWE Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Real reason why Enzo Amore invaded Survivor Series finally revealed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us