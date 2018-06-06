WWE/ROH News: Hurricane Helms set to make Ring of Honor debut

Another WWE legend is now set to make his debut for ROH.

Hurricane Helms will soon make his ROH debut

What’s the story?

As per confirmed by Ring of Honor earlier today, former WWE superstar Shane ‘Hurricane’ Helms is set to make his debut for the promotion later this month.

In case you didn’t know…

Hurricane Helms is a former WWE superstar, who during his tenure with the company successfully became one of the most over superstars of all time, thanks to his hilarious and unique superhero gimmick.

Helms has also won several championship belts during his stint with the WWE and is a former two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion and a former WWE Tag Team Champion as well, having won the title alongside Kane and the late-great Rosey.

However, following the culmination of WWE’s ECW brand, Helms was eventually released from the company in 2010, but, earlier this year, The Hurricane made a return to the WWE, when he entered the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble match as a special entrant.

The heart of the matter

For the past number of weeks, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Hurricane Helms seemingly teased an involvement with top American promotion Ring of Honor, via his social media and on Tuesday evening, it was officially confirmed by ROH that Helms will indeed be making his debut the company later this month.

The former two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to appear at Ring of Honor’s upcoming events on the 15th of June in San Antonio, 16th June in Dallas, and lastly on the 30th June event in Fairfax.

What’s next?

As of right now, ROH is yet to officially announce or confirm a potential opponent for Hurricane Helms, but fans can definitely expect him to make his ROH debut in a big way. It is likely that for his first feud, Helms might just step into the ring with the likes of Cheeseburger or ROH booker Delirious for that matter.

