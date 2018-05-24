WWE/ROH News: Nick Jackson comments on whether The Young Bucks will potentially sign with the WWE in the near future

Will The Bucks ever make the jump to WWE?

Nick Jackson (left) with Matt Jackson (right)- The Young Bucks

What’s the story?

Earlier today on Twitter, a fan recently asked Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks about potentially signing with the WWE in the near future.

Nick, who is currently performing under Ring of Honor alongside his brother Matt, subsequently responded to the fan by noting if he and his brother will possibly sign with the WWE or not.

In case you didn’t know…

The Young Bucks are currently viewed as one of the best tag teams on the planet today, if not the absolute best. The Jackson brothers first made their wrestling debut in 2004 and the duo is currently signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

However, both Matt and Nick are also working on the Indy scene right now, most notably for promotions such as Pro Wrestling Guerilla, House of Glory and more.

The Bucks have won tag team championships for various promotions around the world and are also former PWG and ROH tag team champions. Also during this year’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 event, The Young Bucks became a record seven-time IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions after they defeated Roppongi 3K.

The heart of the matter

There is definitely no surprise to the fact that The Young Bucks are currently considered as the best tag team in the world, as per several wrestling fans around the globe. Both Matt and Nick have previously competed in a WWE ring, but only as an enhancement talent and the Jackson brother eventually found a vast amount of success when they started performing regularly on the Independent circuit.

Being former 3-time ROH Tag Team Champions and 7-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, The Young Bucks have certainly gained the attention of several top wrestling promotions around the globe, with WWE being the most notable company and earlier today, Twitter user @Rink_TheCool once again decided to bring up the topic of The Bucks potentially signing with the WWE in the near future.

As noted, Nick Jackson responded to the question by saying that there could very well be a possibility of both him and his brother Matt signing with the WWE in the future, but as of right now, they still have six months remaining on their contracts with New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Not possible right now we have 6 months left on our current contracts. Never say never but we’re very happy with what we’re doing. https://t.co/kRpsGZ0DvT — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) May 23, 2018

What’s next?

The Young Bucks will be in action later this week at the ROH: Honor United tour in the UK, but, later next month in Osaka, both Matt and Nick will challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships for the very first time in their careers.

Author’s take

Personally, I hope that The Young Bucks stay away from the WWE for a while because as we all know, both Matt and Nick are currently killing it in the Indies, NJPW, and ROH. And both The Jackson brothers have also proved out to be the backbone of The Bullet Club as well.

