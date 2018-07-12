Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE/ROH News: Tenille Dashwood opens up on her post-WWE career 

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
429   //    12 Jul 2018, 16:15 IST

Tenille Dashwood is currently working for Women of Honor
What’s the story?

Former WWE superstar Tenille Dashwood FKA Emma has rejuvenated her Pro Wrestling career following her departure from the WWE in 2017 and while recently speaking with Australian outlet Illawarra Mercury, Dashwood opened up on how her career has been post-WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

After being released from her WWE contract in October of 2017, Dashwood made her debut for top American promotion Ring of Honor in 2018 at Honor Reigns Supreme and eventually became a part of the Women of Honor division.

The former two-time ECCW Women’s Champion also recently competed in the first-ever Women of Honor Championship tournament, where she was unfortunately eliminated in the semi-final stage after losing to eventual winner and first ever WOH Champion Sumie Sakai.

The heart of the matter

According to Tenille Dashwood, her post-WWE career has apparently been a lot different compared to her final few years with the WWE, as the former WWE superstar stated that she has been a lot busier than she actually was before and her journey in the world Pro Wrestling, outside of the WWE, has been really fun so far.

Dashwood, in addition, also claimed that she feels absolutely energized and alive regarding her Pro Wrestling career once again and believes that women’s wrestling is definitely having a boom right now. (H/T: Fightful.com)

“Awesome. I’ve probably been busier than I was before. It’s been a really fun journey so far, and I feel energized and alive again for my career with wrestling. It’s taken a long time to get there, but women’s wrestling is really having a boom right now. It’s everything – it’s the production of the shows, it’s having opportunities for the women, and the women delivering on those opportunities. I’ve been fortunate enough to main event a number of the shows that I’ve been on since I started the independents at the beginning of this year. That’s a huge opportunity for me, and somewhere I can showcase just how much I love wrestling, and how fortunate I am to be in this position.”

What’s next?

Tenille Dashwood is currently performing under Ring of Honor’s WOH brand, where she is competing at the very highest level alongside some of the world’s absolute best female wrestlers. 

Ring of Honor Emmalina
