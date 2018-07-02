WWE/ROH News: Tenille Dashwood reveals which WWE superstar she'd like to see in Ring of Honor

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 761 // 02 Jul 2018, 09:20 IST

Tenille Dashwood

What’s the story?

While speaking recently with The Mirror, former WWE superstar Emma aka Tenille Dashwood, spoke about a host of topics and also named one female superstar from the WWE whom she would want to see compete under the Ring of Honor banner.

In case you didn’t know…

After being released from her WWE contract in October of 2017, Dashwood made her debut for top American promotion Ring of Honor in 2018 at Honor Reigns Supreme and eventually became a part of the Women of Honor division.

The former two-time ECCW Women’s Champion also recently competed in the first-ever Women of Honor Championship tournament, where she was unfortunately eliminated in the semi-final stage after losing to eventual winner and first ever WOH Champion, Sumie Sakai.

The heart of the matter

There is definitely no doubt in the fact that the former WWE star has found a new home with Ring of Honor, where she is currently competing under the developing Women of Honor brand.

Dashwood eventually told The Mirror that she apparently wants to see former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bayley in Ring of Honor, because Dashwood definitely feels that Bayley is one of the most passionate, dedicated, and hard-working woman she has ever come across in the Pro Wrestling business. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"It's hard to name just one. [Laughs] But if I had to pick I'd say Bayley and I'll explain why. She is one of the most passionate, dedicated and hardworking women I have come across in this business."

In addition, Dashwood also noted that both her and Bayley are good friends and even lived together with each other at one point in NXT and even till this very day, Dashwood definitely has a lot of admiration and respect for the former NXT Women’s Champion.

“Her and I are very close, we lived together at one point throughout NXT and still to this day, I admire her so much for the hard work she constantly puts in, the new ideas she has, the drive she has to never settle and always want more and those are all feelings I have within as well. If there's anyone I could go out there and kill it within a Ring of Honor ring that would be Bayley."

What’s next?

Tenille Dashwood is currently competing under the ROH brand and has been doing a tremendous job for Women of Honor in general.