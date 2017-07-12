WWE / ROH News: Cody Rhodes discusses a potential return to the WWE

Cody Rhodes won't return to the WWE in the near future.

A rift exists between two major Bullet Club members Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega...

What’s the story?

Ring Of Honor World Champion Cody Rhodes recently did a Facebook Q&A session with Wrestlezone and said that he didn’t intend to return to WWE in the near future.

In case you didn’t know...

After being in the WWE system since 2006, Rhodes asked for his release from the company in May of 2016. Frustrations with creative and his standing in the company were his major causes for concern.

The heart of the matter

Cody made it very clear that he didn’t intend to return to the WWE anytime soon. He said:

“No, not anytime soon. I think it’s silly to say never, but this current situation with what we’re having, and these shows are all sold out.”

However, the scion of the Rhodes family added that he was still in contact with the WWE regarding the estate of Dusty Rhodes.

What’s next?

Cody Rhodes won the ROH World Championship from Christopher Daniels. Reports suggest that a rematch is imminent.

Author’s take

It makes absolutely zero sense for Cody to want to return to the WWE now. He’s the Ring Of Honor World Champion, he just main evented the first ever New Japan Pro Wrestling special in the United States, and he is in the Bullet Club.

