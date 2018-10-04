WWE/ROH Rumor Mill: Top Bullet Club member reportedly turns down WWE offer

Hangman Page is on WWE's radar

What's the story?

During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, respected Professional Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer revealed that Bullet Club member Hangman Page reportedly turned down a recent offer from the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Hangman Page is currently one of the fastest rising stars in the Professional Wrestling business and the former ROH Breakout Star of the Year became one of the hottest sensations in the Pro Wrestling World when he joined The Bullet Club in 2016 at ROH: War of the Worlds.

As a member of The Bullet Club, Page would go on to win his first championship in Ring of Honor, when he very recently won the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles alongside The Young Bucks and also made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling in the process.

The heart of the matter

According to Dave Meltzer and the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE reportedly made an offer to Bullet Club member Hangman Page and apparently wanted to sign the top ROH prospect.

As per Meltzer's WWE sources, Page eventually went on to turn down the offer and as reported by a different source, Hangman simply told WWE officials that he didn't want to sign with the company right now because the offer wasn't made to the entire BTE group and the group is definitely sticking together for the time being.

What's next?

Hangman Page is currently one of the most vital members of The Bullet Club faction and not just only The Elite crew. Page, who recently competed in his first G1 Climax, scored some huge wins over Togi Makabe, Bad Luck Fale, and Minoru Suzuki of all people and the future for Page certainly looks brighter than ever.

Page is currently scheduled for a one-on-one match against Shane Taylor at the upcoming ROH: Glory by Honor in Baltimore.

