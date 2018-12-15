WWE/ROH Rumor: WWE Interested In Signing Former ROH World Champion

The ROH-WWE connection keeps getting stronger

What's the story?

According to a recent report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is reportedly interested in signing former Ring of Honor World Champion, Dalton Castle.

In case you didn't know...

Dalton Castle made his Ring of Honor debut in 2013 when he entered the ROH Top Prospect Tournament. In the initial stages of his ROH career, Castle started out slow and steady, as he got engaged in a few interesting feuds with the likes of Donovan Dijak, Silas Young, and even had the privilege of competing against the likes of Jushin 'Thunder' Liger as well.

Castle won his first ROH Championship in 2017 when he and The Boys won the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships. Later that very same year, Castle won his first World Championship when he defeated Cody Rhodes to win the ROH World Championship.

The heart of the matter

Dalton Castle is quite possibly one of the most interesting characters and superstars' in the world of Professional Wrestling today. Considered as one of ROH's mainstays, Castle has surely established himself as one of the veteran competitors in Ring of Honor today.

WWE, on the other hand, have a reputation of signing several talents from ROH, after all, former World Champions such as Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and current WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan have all worked with Ring of Honor in the past.

As per The Observer, WWE is now reportedly interested in adding another former ROH World Champion to their roster in the form of Dalton Castle. Rumors have suggested that WWE has been keen on signing 'The Peacock' in 2017 but that was up until the point Castle went on to re-sign with ROH.

What's next?

Dalton Castle will be in action later tonight at ROH: Final Battle, as he gets set to go one-on-one with The Kingdom's Matt Taven.

