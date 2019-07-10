WWE Roundup: Every Superstar who will be appearing at EVOLVE 10th anniversary event

Nicky Pags FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 612 // 10 Jul 2019, 04:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Johnny Gargano

This coming Saturday night, just one night before the WWE Extreme Rules PPV, EVOLVE will make history as the promotion celebrates its 10th anniversary by broadcasting its first-ever event on the WWE Network.

The card looks to be taking great shape, with the event being headlined by Adam Cole defending the WWE NXT Title against Akira Tozawa. The rest of the event card is as follows:

EVOLVE Champion vs. WWN Championship — Winner Take All:

EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. WWN Champion JD Drake

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match:

Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy defend vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff w/ Ayla & The Skulk

Catch Point Reunion Match:

Matt Riddle vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak

Grudge Match:

Advertisement

Anthony Henry vs. Arturo Ruas

Special Challenge Match:

Babatunde vs. Colby Corino

Fatal 4-Way Match:

Curt Stallion vs. Sean Maluta vs. Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado

Special Attraction Match:

Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene w/ Brandi Lauren

In addition to the above card, numerous WWE stars will be making special appearances at the EVOLVE 10th anniversary show, and in the pages that follow we round-up every WWE star who will be in attendance!

#1 Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa

The former WWE NXT Champion will be appearing at the big EVOLVE event this coming Saturday night, despite being sidelined from NXT competition with a neck injury.

Ciampa has been out of the ring since he relinquished the WWE NXT Title on the March 13th episode of NXT, citing his neck injury and forthcoming surgery as the reason he had to vacate the title.

On April 1st, after undergoing successful neck surgery, Ciampa Tweeted a grim message to fans admitting that doctors told him if he returned to the ring following the neck injury he would be living on "borrowed time", due to the severity of the injury.

At last word, Ciampa has not ruled out an in-ring return and remains in recovery.

1 / 6 NEXT