WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 5 Superstars who must return at the PPV

25 Jan 2020, 10:00 IST

WWE needs to pull out some huge surprises this weekend

The 2020 edition of the Royal Rumble is almost upon us and as ever the WWE Universe is already buzzing when it comes to surprise entrants and superstars who will reportedly be in the area at the time of the show.

There have already been rumors linking the likes of Edge, Paige, Nia Jax, Santino Marella, Naomi and a number of others to make a return at this weekend's show, but as of yet, there is nothing solid that means that they will be part of the match.

It's worth noting that there are just three places left in the men's Rumble match, which means that any surprise that the company is planning will have to be a huge one since the match isn't set to be littered with surprises like it usually is.

Despite this, there are still a number of names who need to be part of the upcoming match if they have any kind of hope of making a splash ahead of WrestleMania 36 in April.

#5 Ruby Riott

Ruby Riott should return at The Rumble

The Riott Squad is no more. Sarah Logan has moved on to a new Viking gimmick whilst Liv Morgan is wrapped up in a feud with Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley, which means that the world has forgotten about Ruby Riott.

Riott was once seen as the future on RAW when she debuted as the leader of The Riott Squad, but it appears that shoulder surgery along with her unsure future has left Riott in a position where she needs to return this weekend otherwise there is nowhere that she will slot in on the Road to WrestleMania.

Of course, there could even be an argument for the former NXT Superstar winning the Women's Royal Rumble, since she has all of the skills required to be the next big star, but this could only happen if she's cleared to return in time.

