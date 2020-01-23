WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Predicting all 5 unannounced entrants in the men's match

Only 5 spots remain.

We are rapidly approaching the Royal Rumble PPV and the anticipation has gone through the roof.

The best part about this pay-per-view are the Royal Rumble matches. Both, the men's and the women's matches are the most exciting hours in the entire WWE year. And this year should be no different.

The women's match will always be filled with surprises thanks to the limited number of female Superstars on RAW and SmackDown, but this year's 30-man Rumble seems particularly enticing.

As things stand, 25 men have been confirmed for the Royal Rumble match. They range from the WWE Champion and prospective challengers to up-and-coming stars and lower-card tag teams.

Here are five possible entrants who are likely to join them and complete the field of the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match.

#5 The Miz

His rivals are in, so why not him?

With Big E and Kofi Kingston entering the Royal Rumble match, it would only make sense for The Miz to follow suit. After a difficult period as a babyface, the Awesome One planted a seed towards a full-blown heel turn when he attacked Kingston following a defeat to the former WWE Champion.

The Miz has not yet properly turned heel, but when it happens, it will be a moment of relief for him as he is much better in the role of a bad guy. The 8-time Intercontinental Champion has reunited with John Morrison and the pair have begun a rivalry with The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

That is why The Miz is a safe bet to be added to the Royal Rumble match on Sunday. Do not expect him to be go all the way and win it, but a decent showing would do - one that will further rebuild his career after the damaging run he went on as a good guy.

