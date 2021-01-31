WWE Royal Rumble 2021: 5 Potential finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens - Surprise return, an interesting alliance is formed?

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will renew their feud this weekend at the Royal Rumble after Adam Pearce gave his Universal Championship match spot to Owens a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

Owens and Reigns have already collided several times for the Universal Championship and each time Reigns has been able to use outside interference in order to take advantage. The Universal Champion was even able to use Jey Uso when he wrestled Owens inside a Steel Cage, which should have ended their feud.

This weekend, a Last Man Standing match should guarantee that the rivalry between these two men will finally come to an end. A conclusion to this feud with Kevin Owens means that the reigning Universal Champion can then concentrate on the winner of the Royal Rumble, especially if a SmackDown Superstar is able to walk out victorious and then challenge him at WrestleMania.

Ahead of the show, here are just five potential finishes for the Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens at this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

#5. Roman Reigns is the Last Man Standing at the Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns has dominated SmackDown since he made his return to the company back at SummerSlam last August. The reigning Universal Champion has improved both in the ring and on the mic and is currently the stand-out star on the SmackDown brand.

Heading into this match at the Royal Rumble, rumors state that Roman Reigns is the only star who is currently a lock for WrestleMania, which means that it's likely that the Universal Champion will be walking into the Biggest Show of the Year as one of the main Champions.

Roman Reigns has proved over the past few months that he will use everything he has at his disposal to be able to overcome the threat of any of his opponents. The fact that he proved this with his own family shows how far he's willing to go.

Also, it was Reigns who initially asked for the Last Man Standing match with Adam Pearce before the WWE official decided to substitute himself, which means that the Universal Champion must have had a plan in place from the beginning.

Kevin Owens will be a fierce opponent for Reigns at the Royal Rumble. But at present, The Tribal Chief has what it takes to overcome the threat of The Prizefighter.