WWE Royal Rumble 2021: 5 Potential finishes for Sasha Banks vs Carmella - New Champion crowned, The Boss gains a new sidekick?

Sasha Banks and Carmella are set to collide at The Royal Rumble with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. The Boss and The Untouchable One have been at odds since Carmella made her return to WWE TV back in 2020 and set her sights on Sasha Banks' Women's Championship.

Despite already facing off several times, Carmella hasn't been able to find a way past The Boss, even with the help of Reginald, her Sommelier.

After Sasha Banks was able to defeat Reginald in a one-on-one match on SmackDown, Carmella was granted a match for the Women's Championship at this weekend's pay-per-view. It's unclear as to whether or not Reginald will be allowed at ringside with Carmella for this match, but if he is then it's likely that he will once again play a role in the outcome of the bout.

It will be quite the swerve if Reginald decides to help Sasha Banks rather than Carmella, especially after tapping to The Boss a few weeks ago.

The following article looks at five potential finishes for the SmackDown Women's Championship match at tonight's Royal Rumble event.

#5. Sasha Banks retains her SmackDown Women's Championship at The Royal Rumble

Sasha Banks is easily considered to be of the most popular stars on SmackDown at present and has reigned her division since she was able to defeat former friend Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship back at Hell in a Cell.

The Boss has already shown that she knows how to defeat Carmella several times before and has even been able to overcome interference from Reginald at the same time. The most likely outcome at tonight's Royal Rumble event would see Banks retain her SmackDown Women's Championship once again, so that Carmella can then be handed another chance when she's put into The Royal Rumble match.

Sasha Banks once had an issue when it came to defending her Championship, but she was able to overcome that problem when she defeated Bayley last year on SmackDown, and should be able to overcome the threat of Carmella this weekend.

Heading into WrestleMania, Sasha Banks seems the obvious choice to hold the title and then take on the winner of The Royal Rumble match, if the person in question decides to choose to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Biggest event of the year.