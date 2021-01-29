6 WWE Superstars who could make their Royal Rumble match debuts

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take over the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field on Sunday night as WWE will present their first big event of the year.

The Royal Rumble kickstarts the Road To WrestleMania, where the winners of their respective Rumble matches will go on to challenge for a Championship of their choosing.

Whilst there are many WWE stars who have already announced their places in the upcoming Royal Rumble matches, there are others who don't have that benefit.

Sunday night could see the debut of several stars inside the 30-man or 30-woman Royal Rumble matches. These Superstars could be hoping that beginners' luck will be enough to take them to WrestleMania.

#6. Dominik Mysterio could debut in the WWE Royal Rumble match this year

Dominik Mysterio made his official in-ring debut for WWE back at last year's SummerSlam. While Dominik's SummerSlam match proved that the son of Rey Mysterio has a bright future ahead of him, it hasn't propelled him on the main roster in the way many believed it would.

In recent months, Dominik has seemingly been reduced to accompanying his father to ringside for his matches and make up the numbers when needed in feuds with Seth Rollins and King Corbin.

Advertisement

This weekend's Royal Rumble could give Dominik the chance to step out of his father's shadow and show what he can do when he's alone. Rey Mysterio has already made it clear that if his son is in the Royal Rumble match, then he won't hesitate to throw him out, which shows that it would definitely be every man for himself.

Dominik and his father could have some fun spots in the Rumble if they're given the chance to be in the match together. But if the youngster does become one of the surprise entrants then he should be the one to eliminate his father, rather than for Rey Mysterio to shockingly betray his own son.

It's time for Mysterio to pass the torch. Dominik has been by his father's side for a long time and 2021 could finally be the year that he is able to stand on his own two feet and take on everyone inside the WWE ring.