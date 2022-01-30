WWE Royal Rumble 2022: 5 botches you probably missed 

The 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event took over St. Louis, Missouri, earlier tonight and saw Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar book their places in the WrestleMania 38 main event.

Whilst there were some huge matches teased and some massive surprises in both the men's and women's matches, there were still several moments that left the WWE Universe scratching their heads.

Botches and mistakes have become commonplace in WWE, given the fact that matches are performed live, but the added legends and non-regular superstars in these matches meant that there were more than usual.

The following list looks at just five botches that you probably missed at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

#5. Melina is eliminated from the Women's Royal Rumble match slightly early

Melina made her long-awaited return to WWE as part of the women's Royal Rumble match, and the former women's champion was overcome with emotion when she stood toe-to-toe with Sasha Banks.

The two women kicked off the match in the opening positions, and it was Banks who came out on top when she was able to tip Melina over the top rope, and she then fell off the apron.

This happened a while before the next competitor was set to come out to take part in the match and several replays of the elimination made it appear as though Melina got caught on the top rope and then slipped onto the floor.

Even if this was supposed to go down this way, Melina was eliminated too early since Banks was then forced to fill by taunting the star and awaiting the arrival of Tamina.

Melina is one of the legends who helped pave the Women's Revolution alongside Mickie James.

The former champion carried the women's division after Trish Stratus and Lita retired back in 2006 and deserved much more than what the company handed her.

Several fans and even former star Gail Kim have called WWE out for their treatment of Melina, but she wasn't alone since several legends were only given cameo appearances in the Rumble match.

