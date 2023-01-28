WWE Royal Rumble 2023: 5 finishes for the Women's Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is shaping up to be one of the biggest editions of the show in years. The hype surrounding the event has us jealous of those going to the Alamodome on January 28. If these people end up seeing The Rock, we would be investing our money into a time machine.

Among the most high-profile matches on the card is the Women's Royal Rumble match. This year's edition will follow in the footsteps of its predecessors and will be the first one booked by Triple H.

Until then, this writer will do his best HHH impression and come up with five finishes for the Women's Royal Rumble at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

#5. On our list of finishes for the Women's Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Rhea Ripley wins in convincing fashion

Everyone will be watching Ripley closely at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

We'll start with the outcome that is most likely to happen and in our opinion should be the booking decision. Rhea Ripley is the woman with the most momentum behind her at this moment in time. Her rocket push should prevail at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 by virtue of her winning the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Not only should Ripley end the match with her hand raised, but she should get there by tearing through the opposition. A record-setting performance can be the order of the day. This conclusion is something everyone is kind of expecting, but no one would complain if it were to take place.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez wins

Rodriguez could have a breakout Rumble

Raquel Rodriguez is another superstar who is one of the favorites to do well at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. She has had a great few weeks as of late, which means WWE could be priming her for big things in the future.

One possible conclusion to the Women's Royal Rumble match could be Rodriguez emerging as the victor. WWE can deal with the Rhea Ripley problem by having multiple women gang up on her and throw her out. That would open the door for a dark horse like the former NXT Women's Champion to swoop in and claim the win.

Rodriguez can get her rematch against Ronda Rousey or even target fellow powerhouse and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. For that to happen, she should end up taking the W on January 28.

#3. The winner wins by eliminating someone who thinks they won

We saw this with the infamous "only one of Shawn Michaels' feet hit the floor" Royal Rumble. It is a tried and tested WWE concept that serves the purpose of reminding fans that it's never over until it is. Triple H and team could repeat the trick at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and have the winner win via a sneak attack.

When it comes to the final two, one woman can throw the other over the top rope and begin celebrating, not realizing that she never scored the elimination.

It could also be someone who comes from outside the ring having not been eliminated earlier. Either way, a last-ditch win sounds fun and should be an option the bookers can explore ahead of the Women's Royal Rumble.

#2. The final two fight to a draw

We don't think WWE will ever risk this scenario following the John Cena-Batista double elimination all those years ago. However, one can never say never in wrestling, and if the company trusts their talent enough not to botch it, they can go ahead and book a draw in the Women's Royal Rumble.

Think two arch-enemies like Becky Lynch and Bayley making it to the final two, with both their feet hitting the floor at the exact same time. It would also give WWE the chance to further their feud while putting them in world title contention.

The lineup of the Women's Royal Rumble boasts multiple superstars who are all worthy of the main event scene. With a tie, the promotion can give more than one competitor the chance to make the jump at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

#1. One Women's Champion enters and wins

Remember the time Brock Lesnar entered the 2020 Royal Rumble match while he was the WWE Champion? It made no sense at all, but it was a wildly entertaining run that saw him eliminate a dozen superstars before getting Claymored out of the match.

WWE could do the same thing for the women and have either Bianca Belair or Charlotte Flair enter the Women's Royal Rumble match. The two women recently had a segment together, and the company could justify the entrance as a chance at a future title unification match. How does an Undisputed WWE Women's Championship sound?

Should either Belair or Flair end up winning the whole thing at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, they will face the other champion at WrestleMania 39.

