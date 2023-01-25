WWE Royal Rumble 2023: 5 potential finishes for Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 finally heads our way this Saturday. With the first premium live event of the year, expectations are sky-high for the massive show at the Alamodome in Texas, which could host quite a few surprises.

While most of the buzz revolves around the thirty-person Rumble match, WWE fans also can't wait for Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match. The Royal Rumble PLE will mark the culmination of a three-month-long storyline between the two SmackDown Superstars that has had many twists and turns along the way.

Given that Wyatt and Knight are two of SmackDown's top stars, combined with the added elements of Alexa Bliss and Uncle Howdy, the finish of the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match could be intriguing. Let's look at 5 potential finishes for Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

#5 Bray Wyatt bags a clean pinfall victory over LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Bray Wyatt is the favorite to win the Pitch Black Match.

The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match, an intriguing concept, against LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be Bray Wyatt's first match since returning home last October. The former Universal Champion has been booked strongly, and as one of the company's top priorities, he has gained considerable attention.

As such, a dominating victory over an arrogant Superstar, although the heel-face dynamics have been blurred, seems only natural. Wyatt needs a massive statement victory to live up to the fans' exceedingly high expectations and send a clear message to the locker room.

A clean victory with zero shenanigans and interferences would be a powerful and effective way to put everyone on notice. Something like his impressive win over John Cena in a FireFly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 would do the trick.

#4 The FireFly Fun House puppets come to life and help Bray Wyatt defeat LA Knight

WWE @WWE #SmackDown Bray Wyatt gets a little help from his friends en route to his #RoyalRumble @MountainDew Pitch Black Match against @RealLAKnight Bray Wyatt gets a little help from his friends en route to his #RoyalRumble @MountainDew Pitch Black Match against @RealLAKnight. #SmackDown https://t.co/XbRjHsW9fV

Throughout this engaging feud, we've seen many sides of Bray Wyatt. Most recently, on the January 20th edition of SmackDown, the former WWE Champion brought back the FireFly Fun House and the jovial version of himself.

There, we saw the infamous FireFly Fun House puppets. Fans got a brief taste of Mercy the Buzzard and Abby the Witch, among other characters who primarily hyped up Wyatt's upcoming encounter with Knight. At Extreme Rules 2022, during a very telling theatrical display, we saw many of these characters come to life as their human versions appeared all over the arena.

With all the recent teases, it seems likely that the puppets could come to life again at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and help Wyatt score a victory over his arch-nemesis.

#3 Uncle Howdy turns on Bray Wyatt and helps LA Knight win

Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules 2022 led to the emergence of a new character, Uncle Howdy. Wyatt claimed that he had changed and overcome all his inner demons. However, the mysterious Night King-like figure, who wears a Magician hat, has claimed otherwise, suggesting that the former Universal Champion's dark side is pretty much alive.

Initial speculation was that Wyatt was Howdy, a fact that LA Knight firmly believed. The mysterious masked figure has repeatedly targeted the 40-year-old SmackDown Superstar. However, it became clear that they were two separate entities when the arrogant Knight attacked the former Universal Champion on SmackDown while Howdy made his entrance down the ramp.

Intriguingly, Howdy's intentions have been ambiguous. A few weeks ago, he attacked Wyatt and laid him out with Sister Abigail. Could Uncle Howdy be playing a double game here? Is he really on Knight's side?

Only time will tell, but Howdy costing Wyatt the match at Rumble isn't impossible.

#2 The Fiend returns to obliterate LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Will The Fiend show up at WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

The Fiend, Bray Wyatt's alter-ego, has only appeared once during the charismatic SmackDown Superstar's second tenure. His only appearance as a crowd member at Extreme Rules 2022 was during the former Universal Champion's theatrical return.

Uncle Howdy's primary issue with his nephew is that he sent The Fiend away. However, the 35-year-old star was able to tap into his inner demons again at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and unleash his alter-ego - the same masked sadistic monster that took the locker room by storm and brought hell upon the wrestling world.

Not only would this pacify Howdy, who seems to have an issue with Wyatt, but it would catch Knight off-guard and pave the way for a comfortable victory for the former WWE Champion. Either Wyatt himself could come out as The Fiend, or another unknown figure could appear as the monster.

#1 Alexa Bliss could help Bray Wyatt defeat LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Will the two former friends reunite at WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

Another character closely associated with Wyatt upon his return is Alexa Bliss, who has been of keen interest to Uncle Howdy. Howdy has questioned Bliss' control over himself, a reference to her new-found aggression and viciousness- and interceded to help the former SmackDown Women's Champion out.

There is a very real possibility that Howdy wants to reunite Wyatt and Bliss, the erratic duo that cast a dark shadow over the entire WWE Universe. He has sown the seeds of the eventual alliance. Maybe they can help each other win their respective match-ups at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Wyatt could interfere to allow Bliss to take the RAW Women's Title away from Bianca Belair, and the former Women's Champion could return the favor to her former friend.

You can also check out 36 fascinating Royal Rumble facts you didn't know. Click here.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes