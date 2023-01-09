WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Has WWE subtly confirmed The Rock's return?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is just under three weeks away, and fans cannot stop themselves from thinking of dream scenarios. The Royal Rumble is the perfect event for such dreams to be fulfilled. Over the years, the Royal Rumble PLE has been one of the best events for top-quality matches and unexpected returns.

One return that fits the magnitude of this event is that of The Rock. For over a year, fans have been praying and dreaming for The Rock to return and have one final match with his blood, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania. It looks like we may finally get that at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

WWE recently released a poster for this year's Royal Rumble event. In the background of that poster, one can see multiple lightning bolts. This could be a subtle indication towards The Rock's return as he is known as "The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment."

If The People's Champion would want a shot at the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania Hollywood. In that case, he will have to win the Royal Rumble, assuming Reigns defeats Kevin Owens in his Championship defense. However, that should not be a problem, as The Rock showed he knows a thing or two about winning the Rumble in 2000.

Three superstars confirm themselves as participants in the WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The only superstar to confirm his entry into the Royal Rumble was Kofi Kingston. The former WWE Champion announced his entry a month ago. On the latest episode of SmackDown this past Friday, two more superstars declared themselves as participants in the Rumble.

Liv Morgan, in a backstage promo, revealed that she would enter the Women's Royal Rumble match this year and even start the match at number one, however, there is no confirmation on her entry number. Later that night, Ricochet defeated Top Dolla to seal his place in the Men's Rumble.

Apart from the two Rumble matches, WWE Royal Rumble 2023 has two more top-notch bouts on the card. Roman Reigns is looking to finally get rid of his "KO" problem as he defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

At the WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Bray Wyatt is set to finally return to the ring as he faces LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match. This is one of the most highly awaited matches of the show and will be the first time WWE is doing a match of its kind with no one knowing what to expect from it.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes