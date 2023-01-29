WWE Royal Rumble 2023: How did WWE hint at a major Roman Reigns betrayal at the start of the show?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023, one of the most highly-anticipated premium live events in recent memory, is under way. Only a handful of matches have been officially announced for the Alamodome show, which is natural considering two hour-long Rumble matches.

For the last eight years, the thirty-person Royal Rumble match has closed out the show. The Rock vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship closed the titular event back in 2013. It looks like the world championship match will end the Alamodome show.

Xero News @NewsXero



Mens Rumble

Pitch Black match

Alexa vs Bianca

Womens Rumble

Ko/Roman



#xeroknows So Fightful has now confirmedMens RumblePitch Black matchAlexa vs BiancaWomens RumbleKo/Roman So Fightful has now confirmed Mens Rumble Pitch Black match Alexa vs Bianca Womens Rumble Ko/Roman #xeroknows

This is an unusual surprise as it moved away a recent long-standing tradition and potentially ruined a significant shocker that will blow the roof off the house. According to Xero News, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be the main event of Royal Rumble 2023.

As such, the Men's Rumble match-up will open the mega-blockbuster event inside the Alamodome. However, if one looks at and analyzes the situation closely, it could mean that WWE has spoiled a big storyline twist.

While The Rock's return for a faceoff with Roman Reigns to close Royal Rumble 2023 seemed inevitable. WWE had originally hinted at the betrayal of Zayn on Reigns and the implosion of The Bloodline.

At the end of the match, Kevin Owens was viciously attacked by The Bloodline. Zayn looked on in shock but was helpless. As Reigns asked him to take a chair shot at Owens, he refused and later attacked Reigns. This led to Jey Uso walking off disheartened and the rest of the group laying out the Honorary Uce.

What did Roman Reigns recently say about The Rock ahead of The Royal Rumble?

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Roman Reigns recently remarked that The Great One may not be in the best shape to face him at WrestleMania 39.

Rumors have been rife for the past year or so that The Rock is set to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania this year. However, another set of rumors have stated that The Great One does not consider himself to be in the best of shape to fight Reigns.

Speaking on the subject, Reigns also had the same opinion.

"I believe he just came out with a statement saying that he's not gonna be ready in time, which, that's the face that everyone's making, like, 'Hold on! He trains every single day. He's huge!' In his defense, it's one thing to train with weights, the bodybuilding, the look, the part... but, to be able to get in the ring and do a main event match, a championship match, it takes a lot of conditioning, it beats up your body."

It remains to be seen how a potential showdown will go down after Roman Reigns attacked Sami Zayn and ousted him from the group at Royal Rumble 2023.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes