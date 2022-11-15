WWE Royal Rumble 2023 participants leaked: Is it real or fake?

The Royal Rumble 2023 is just a couple of months away, and the excitement for the Premium Live Event is building. Superstars love it as this gives them a chance to headline WrestleMania, while fans love it purely for the surprises and thrills of the match.

A photo recently surfaced online stating the leaked participants and the winner of the Royal Rumble 2023 match. The photo got a few fans talking, however, the picture is untrue for various reasons.

Royal Rumble 2023 Leaked sheet

WWE won't finalize the participants and the winner until the final few days leading up to the event. CM Punk, John Cena, Jay White, and Matt Cardona were mentioned as returns.

This is not possible as Jay White is still under contract with NJPW, CM Punk with AEW, and Cardona is wrestling with multiple firms. Even if WWE buys out their contracts, they will have a non-compete clause and won't make it in time for the Rumble.

As for Matt Cardona, the company prefers superstars to return with the names we knew them for in WWE, the best example being Tenille Dashwood returning to the Stamford-based promotion as Emma.

The timing on the sheet is in hours and not minutes, and lastly, at the bottom of the sheet, Brock Lesnar attacking CM Punk makes no sense, as they haven't faced off on TV in years.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker will be in San Antonio during the Royal Rumble 2023 weekend

The Undertaker announced his retirement as an in-ring performer at Survivor Series 2020. Since then, The Deadman may not have wrestled, but he appears for WWE regularly.

The Deadman will rise once and return to WWE during the Royal Rumble 2023 weekend. The Hall of Famer will be hosting UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW event in San Antonio. The show will be held on Friday, January 27, at Tech Port Center + Arena in Texas. WWE released a statement for the same.

"UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance."

The Undertaker has protected his on-screen character with massive success for three decades. This resulted in fans having many questions regarding his process, behind-the-scenes preparations, and the stories behind some of the wildest moments of Mark Calaway's career.

WWE fans wait for such a show to happen to meet their hero and ask their questions. The show in San Antonio during the Royal Rumble 2023 week will be a guaranteed success.

