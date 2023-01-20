WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Which WWE legend created this historic match?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is a week away, and we couldn't be more excited about it. Taking a look at the event's history, the bar is set extremely high. Well, not last year's version, but we move on.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 has plenty going for it. Triple H is the head of creative, Cody Rhodes is returning, and the event has a rather electrifying poster (hmm). The Royal Rumble will kick off the Road to WrestleMania, and we are sure the company has a lot of action planned for the show.

The origin of the concept is extremely fascinating to read up on. If you don't remember the name of the man who pioneered the match, read on to find out. And no, it's not Vince McMahon.

Indeed, the Royal Rumble history states that WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson was the one who came up with the concept. He pitched it to Vince McMahon, who ran a test version of the match at a house show in October of 1987. The first edition of the match was held in January 1988, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Things you need to know heading into WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE @WWE



The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!



#Rhodes2Rumble BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match! BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble.The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!#Rhodes2Rumble https://t.co/xGOTxTwdGB

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be the first Premium Live Event of the calendar year. This year, just like every other, will kick off with one of WWE's Big Four shows that sets the tone for the WrestleMania season. It promises to be a banger, and if certain rumors are true, it could turn out to be the best Royal Rumble in history.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will take place on Saturday, January 28, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. We should see our favorite RAW, SmackDown, and maybe even NXT stars battle for a guaranteed World Title shot in the main event of the Show of Shows. 30 men and women will enter the two Rumbles, and only two winners will emerge.

If you know your stuff, you will be aware that surprises are common during the show. Returning Superstars and Hall of Famers are to be expected, and so are some shenanigans along with a crazy Kofi Kingston save. Don't place any bets on Superstars not showing up, because there's always a chance of you losing your money.

The event kicks off at 5 pm PT/ 8 pm ET, so make sure you don't have any other plans for the day. Let's get ready to Rumble!

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes