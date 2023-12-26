WWE Royal Rumble 2024 participants leaked: Is it real or fake?

WWE Royal Rumble 2024, the highly anticipated premium live event, is set to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Royal Rumble show is an annual spectacle especially known for its traditional 30-man and women's Rumble matches, where the winners earn a title shot at WrestleMania.

However, recently, there have been pictures circulating on the internet claiming to leak the card for the 2024 Royal Rumble. The alleged leaks not only include the match card but also claim to reveal entries for both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches.

For the Women's Royal Rumble Match, the leak suggests Bayley as the winner, with the return of Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, in the Stamford-based company as the runner-up. Moreover, the leak claims the surprise entry of Deonna Purrazzo.

In the Men's Royal Rumble Match, the leak names CM Punk as the winner, with Cody Rhodes as the runner-up. Surprisingly, the leak also suggests the entry of the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley into the Men's Rumble match, along with X-Pac as a surprise entrant.

You can check the viral leaks below:

These leaks appear to be nothing more than false claims, lacking authenticity, especially considering that we are almost a month away from the show. It seems these are nothing more than fan predictions for the premium live event and do not hold any credibility as an official card leak.

It is important to note that such fake leaks have been circulating this premium live event for the past few years but have never turned out to be accurate.

Current preview of WWE Royal Rumble 2024

As of the latest announcements, only CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have officially declared their entry into the Men's Royal Rumble Match, each vying not only for a title shot but also for the chance to main event WrestleMania 40. In the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Nia Jax and Bayley have confirmed their participation.

In addition to the Rumble matches, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the winner of a Triple Threat Match set to take place at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution on January 5, 2024. The contenders for this title opportunity are Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight, who will clash on a special edition of Friday Night SmackDown to earn the right to challenge The Tribal Chief.

A United States Championship Tournament is also underway on Friday nights, with the winner set to challenge Logan Paul in this premium live event.

Overall, the Stamford-based company appears to be gradually building this show as one of the greatest in recent history.

