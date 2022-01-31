7 WWE mothers who were part of the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match

The WWE Women's Royal Rumble was expected to be a big match this year. The company had already announced several legends and Hall of Famers for this year's contest.

Mickie James, Lita, and Summer Rae were among the big names that were announced for the match.

Women are capable of doing the most incredible things, and that was once again proven inside the ring on Saturday. Many of the superstars who competed in the match are mothers.

Nearly one-third of the women who compete in the Royal Rumble match have at least one child. These women have worked hard throughout their careers to ensure they build their families and careers side-by-side.

With that in mind, take a look at the seven incredible mothers who competed in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

#7. Sarah Logan returned to the ring for the Women's WWE Royal Rumble

In April 2020, Sarah Logan was released from her WWE contract. She was the first member of The Riott Squad who was released by the company. After her release, Logan went on a hiatus.

Sarah spent time away from the ring with her husband, Erik, who's part of the tag team The Viking Raiders in WWE. On February 9, 2021, Sarah and Erik welcomed a son named Raymond Cash Rowe.

Less than a year after becoming a mother, Sarah returned to the ring as part of the Royal Rumble. She entered the match at #25 and lasted less than a minute but gave fans something to cheer for.

She was eliminated by Nikki and Brie Bella.

#6. Nikki Bella gave birth to her first child recently

At this year's Royal Rumble, Nikki Bella made her return to the ring. She last competed against Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Evolution.

Following the match, Nikki took a break from wrestling. She also started dating Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev in January 2019.

In July 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy.

Nikki returned to the ring in the 30-woman match at #24. She lasted in the match for over eight minutes and eliminated two superstars. Nikki was finally eliminated from the match by her sister, Brie Bella.

It was a well-thought-out spot that gave fans something to cheer about.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Debottam Saha