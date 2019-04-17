WWE Rumor: 32-year-old SmackDown Superstar being demoted to NXT

Wolfe heading back to Triple H's territory?

What's the story?

Something rather peculiar took place during this edition of the Superstar Shakeup; Eric Young was drafted to RAW with no mention of what the future might hold for his Sanity team members Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dane.

This comes as a surprise, as reports have indicated that Wolfe might be set to leave WWE, however, Pro Wrestling Sheet has reported that he might be sent back to NXT.

In case you didn't know...

Sanity made their main roster debut during last year's Superstar Shakeup, but have hardly been used since.

Here is what Dane and Wolfe had Tweeted:

"We (SanitY) made out TV debut October 2016 for NXT at Full Sail University in Orlando,FL. We had a great time in NXT and we accomplished a lot:- NXT Tag Team Champions

- NXT Tag Team of the year 2017

- 1st ever NXT/WWE WAR GAMES Match

- performed in front of about 15k people at a sold out Takeover PPV

- Growing together as athletes and performers

The whole group is like a family to me. I made 3 good friends over the last 3 years and I am really grateful for that. It was without a doubt a great time. Thank you guys for everything!

Thank you to the entire SD locker room. Thank you for the good vibes, laughs and wisdom. I appreciate all of you and I wish you all the best for your future careers.

Thank you to the fans who supported us and never stopped believing in us. I appreciate you as well and trust me I speak for all 4 of us.

It's time to leave this behind and walk a different path.

RIP SAnitY

Goodbye #WWE"

While this indicates that the two might not be in WWE for long; reality might be different.

The heart of the matter

As per WrestlingInc, Pro Wrestling Sheet has reported that the actual plans for Alexander Wolfe might be him moving back to NXT.

This would be a good move as Wolfe has always been under Eric Young's wing and it will be a good learning opportunity for him to re-start his career in WWE.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Wolfe will actually be moved to NXT, or will actually leave WWE.

