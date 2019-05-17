WWE Rumors: Ashley Massaro's cause of death revealed?

Ashley Massaro sadly passed away earlier today

What's the story?

The WWE Universe was saddened by the news that former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro passed away earlier today and the news only gets more heartbreaking as the details surrounding her death continue to be revealed.

In case you didn't know...

Ashley Massaro won the annual Diva Search back in 2005 and went on to have an interesting few years with WWE which included being part of WrestleMania 23, where she battled Melina for the Women's Championship and posing for the cover of Playboy magazine.

Massaro reportedly struggled with depression for most of her life after she left WWE back in 2008 and attributed much of this to the fact that she had gained a number of concussions from her time in the ring.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by The Blast, the radio station that Massaro worked for, the former WWE superstar had been struggling with depression for a number of years and was found unconscious this morning after she failed to show up for work at the radio station.

She later died on her way to the hospital as doctors attempted a number of life-saving resuscitation methods but to no avail. Fellow former WWE star Ariel, also known as Shelly Martinez went on to release the following statement to The Blast:

“My best friend from the wrestling business died from suicide two days after responding to 300+ fan letters. She was the happiest I have seen her in years, so stoked that people still cared about her 11 years after her career was over. There are no signs. It comes without warning.”

What's next?

A number of current and former WWE superstars have paid tribute to the former star who was just 39 years old. Tributes are expected to continue to pour in since Ashley was a well-liked member of the locker room for a number of years.

The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Sportskeeda are with Ashley's family and friends at this difficult time.