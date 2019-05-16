WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman could help unlikely superstar win Money in the Bank contract this weekend

Strowman's role at Money in the Bank may have been revealed

What's the story?

Braun Strowman is no longer in the Money in the Bank ladder match this weekend, but that doesn't mean that The Monster Among Men can't help swing the odds in another superstar's favor.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman lost his match to Sami Zayn on Monday Night Raw, where the stipulation was that if he lost, he would be replaced by The Underdog from The Underground. Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin took advantage of the fact that the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation meant that there was no disqualification and helped Zayn to take out The Monster Among Men.

This doesn't mean that the men have formed any kind of alliance though, since Zayn was later thrown back to Strowman after the match, and slammed through the announcers' table.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman has now lost the chance to defend last year's win as part of the match, but according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Strowman could still play a part in the match.

It's obvious that Strowman will interfere and take out McIntyre and Corbin for their role in the attack on Monday night, but Meltzer believes that this could clear the path for an unlikely winner in Ricochet.

The high flying star was only recently called up to the main roster but a win at Money in the Bank would definitely see him become the subject of a huge push on Monday Night Raw.

What's next?

Money in the Bank takes place this Sunday night and will see Ricochet, Ali, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Andrade, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Finn Balor battle it out to become Mr. Money in the Bank 2019.

Do you think Ricochet would be a worthy winner? Have your say in the comments section below...