WWE Rumor - Company closes their Performance Center amidst COVID-19 crisis

Athletes are no longer allowed to train at the Performance Center

WWE is continuing to follow the guidelines set out by the CDC

The hits keep on coming for WWE

WWE has definitely struggled over the past few weeks as the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic has increased in the United States and forced a number of closures, as well as the closure of the border between the United States and Canada.

The country has recently declared that there are more than 14,000 cases at present and the outbreak doesn't look to be calming down at all, which could force President Donald Trump to take much more drastic action.

Social distancing is said to be the most effective way of containing the virus, which means that many venues that usually house social activities have been closed across the country. It comes as no surprise that gyms are part of this list and WWE has been forced to close all of the training facilities inside their Performance Center.

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, WWE has closed down all of the operations inside the Performance Center. There are some parts of the building that have been kept open for television shoots and live shows.

The company is doing everything they can to ensure that they follow all of the advice handed down by the CDC, which includes producing shows with no audience because mass gatherings have been restricted. The number of people who can be in a building at any given time has been limited to just 50.

Despite all of the restrictions, WWE still intend to go ahead with WrestleMania, and producing a two-night affair will make it much easier for the company to stay within the rules.

None of the WWE stars are allowed to train at the Performance Center anymore, which means that many have been forced to create home gyms and work out whilst in self-isolation.