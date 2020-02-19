WWE Rumors: Company wants 10-time Champion to return to NXT and compete against popular Superstar

Even though RAW and SmackDown have clear rosters with absolutely no trade happening between the two brands, the same cannot be said for NXT and RAW. That could be because both these shows air on USA Network while SmackDown airs on FOX.

We have seen over the past few weeks that more and more NXT Superstars are appearing on RAW even though they are not part of the main roster. Some of these names include Angel Garza, Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler.

While these NXT Superstars have been making regular appearances on RAW, The Queen Charlotte Flair has done the reverse and made quite a few appearances for NXT in the past few weeks - including showing up on NXT Takeover: Portland. Flair accepted the challenge of NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, and will be facing the young Australian at WrestleMania 36.

It is now being rumored that Ripley is not the only NXT Superstar the 10-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be facing. Bianca Belair might get a major rub as well.

There’s speculation, from Observer Radio and elsewhere, that Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair could happen on NXT as a way to pop a rating.

Charlotte Flair - the next NXT Women's Champion?

Flair has held the NXT Women's Championship in the past, during the team she was part of the developmental brand. However, the stakes are much higher this time for The Queen as she will battle a younger and hungrier Ripley, who is out to prove herself against the veteran.

It will be interesting to see if WWE will put the title on Flair again or if they decide to give Ripley the biggest win of her career at the upcoming WrestleMania.

Who do you think should win the match at WrestleMania? Tell us in the comments!