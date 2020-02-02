WWE Rumor - Former Champion set for long-awaited NXT return next week?

This return has been a long-awaited one for NXT

Velveteen Dream hasn't been seen on WWE TV since he was attacked backstage by The Undisputed Era back in the fall of 2019. This was done as a way to write the former North American Champion off WWE TV since he was struggling with a back injury.

Dream was rumored to be one of the men who would be included in the Men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday night, but instead, it was Matt Riddle and Keith Lee from NXT who were given the nod.

This past week, there was a video that teased something happening on "5, 2, 20" which means that there will either be a return or a debut. When NXT's official Twitter page shared the video, there were a number of fans who quickly connected it to the return of The Dream.

Dream came through the ranks on Tough Enough back in 2015 alongside the likes of current main roster stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. He has since worked his way up from being seen as just Patrick Clark to one of the most entertaining superstars on the NXT brand.

Dream was on a quest to regain his North American Championship before he was injured, so hopefully, the back injury was just a stepping stone that The Dream needed to overcome, and fans are right and this is the return of The Dream to NXT.

Of course, if this is The Dream teasing his return to NXT, then it would make sense if he made a bee-line for The Undisputed Era since they were the men who tried to end his career back in 2019.

Do you think Velveteen Dream is ready to make his return to NXT? Have your day in the comments section below...