WWE Rumor Mill: Huge Hell in a Cell match to be announced

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
5.07K   //    04 Sep 2018, 12:37 IST

Let the brutality ensue!
What's the story?

According to CageSideSeats, WWE will announce the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for Hell in a Cell on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live. Making things even better, the match is expected to be contested inside the brutal steel structure.

In case you didn’t know…

Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Women’s Champions for the second time in her career (7h overall women’s title) when she beat Carmella and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match at SummerSlam. However, the Irish Lasskicker made all the news for turning on her long-time best friend after the match.

Even though it was a welcome sign to see the perennial good girl adopt a darker side, the fans have not been buying into the turn and have continued to cheer for the first ever SmackDown Women’s champion despite her heel status.

Despite the reception, the rivalry between Flair and Lynch has gotten intensely personal in recent weeks while also being engaging throughout and it will all come to head when the two talented women most likely face each other inside the menacing Hell in a Cell cage. As expected, the build-up is on in full swing…

The heart of the matter

It’s no secret that WWE will eventually book the Hell in a Cell match for the Women’s title and the former NXT Horsewomen are doing their bit at hyping up the much-anticipated encounter on Twitter.

Additionally, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that the projected plan is to have Becky Lynch regain the title, probably at the WWE Evolution PPV. However the booking may end up panning out, the fact is that the fans are in for a belter of a match at the Hell in a Cell PPV.

What’s next?

A SmackDown exclusive PPV, HIAC will take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 16th, 2018. The show will feature three highly intimate feuds that are presumed to be fought inside the cell – AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz, and Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch. In addition to the aforementioned bouts, a host of other matches are also expected to make the cut.

Are you excited or what?

