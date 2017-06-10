WWE Rumor Killer: Austin Aries not taking time off due to injuries

What's in store for the future of Austin Aries?

What did Austin Aries have to clarify?

What’s the Story?

205 Live Superstar Austin Aries was rumoured to be taking some time off to deal with some nagging injuries, but that no longer seems to be the case. A Double was interviewed by USA Today and clarified that he would not be absent from WWE programming.

In case you didn’t know...

Aries debuted on the main roster as a commentator for Cruiserweight matches on Raw and 205 Live. Heading into WrestleMania, Aries would leave the commentator’s both to challenge Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship. Aries has been fighting Neville since WrestleMania but has yet to win the Cruiserweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

During an interview with Busted Open on Sirius XM, reports suggested that Aries would be taking time off to deal with some injuries. The following is the full quote from Aries:

“I’ve got some stuff going on, but just to be fair you could probably say that for a lot of the locker room. It’s kind of part of what we do, I don’t think anyone is ever 100%. I got a couple things going on and obviously at this point it might be a good time to take a little break which really could consist of two days to just adjust some of those things, try and get my mind and my body right and then come back and figure out what’s gonna be next and what the direction’s gonna be.”

However, Aries clarified during his USA Today interview that he would still be working house shows over the weekend. He also claimed the media misconstrued his comments regarding the injuries and claimed that his comments were taken out of context.

“If you look at the full quote and what I said was, Everyone is dealing with various stuff. I don’t think there is anyone in the locker room is 100%. We’re all nicked and banged up to various degrees. Like anything else, you pick and choose the times you need address when it needs to be addressed and some times are better than others.”

What’s next?

Cage Side Seats reported that the match lineup for Great Balls of Fire may include several rematches from Extreme Rules. If that report is to be believed, then the Greatest Man Who Ever Lived may end up challenging Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship once again.

Author’s take

While it’s good to hear that Aries won’t be absent from upcoming programming, the fact remains that his feud with Neville seems to be reaching its end. The only remaining question is whether or not Aries challenges Neville for the championship again or if Neville will find a new opponent for the pay-per-view in July.