WWE Rumor Killer: CM Punk not confirmed for 5-Star Wrestling Tournament

CM Punk will not return to professional wrestling.

The Chicago Made Punk will not be wrestling for 5Star Wrestling

What’s the story?

5Star Wrestling offered CM Punk $1 million to compete in a 128-man tournament a few days ago and an account under the name Daniel Hinkles told fans that Punk accepted the offer.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and the official twitter account for 5Star Wrestling informed fans that the CM Punk story was fake.

In case you didn’t know...

Daniel Hinkles is the man who owns 5Star Wrestling and recently did an interview with The Sun regarding his $1 million offer to Punk to compete in his tournament this coming June.

Hinkles told The Sun that he wanted the Second City Saint to participate in his tournament because it would be great for business and because it’s what the fans wanted to see.

“When we ask the fans who they want to see, CM Punk's name is on everybody's wish list and we're willing to spend big to make it happen. I know he is seemingly focused on MMA at the moment and this wouldn't have to end that, but wrestling is in his blood and $1 million has to be worth thinking about."

The heart of the matter

The official account of 5Star Wrestling informed fans on twitter that the account of Daniel Hinkles was a fake account that wasn’t associated with the company. He also denied the rumour of Punk’s return in the tweet as well. However, the tweet that followed indicates that Punk could still accept the offer.

TO BE CLEAR the @danielhinkles account is a fake account. This tweet was not made by anybody affiliated with 5 Star Wrestling pic.twitter.com/MzAN3tM4Dj — #5StarWrestling (@5StarWrestling) May 21, 2017

We will make a really cool announcement tomorrow, revealing one of the most popular superstars of all time is joining the 5 Star Tournament. — #5StarWrestling (@5StarWrestling) May 21, 2017

Meltzer also informed the fans on twitter that Punk accepting Hinkles’ offer story was fake.

The Punk story is a fake. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 21, 2017

The false account of Daniel Hinkles is temporarily restricted as of now and will more than likely be deleted following this fake news incident. Punk’s twitter account has made no comments on the matter.

What’s next?

Punk told Fox Sports back in January that he was fully committed to having another MMA fight. MMA seems to be Punk’s only concern when it comes to physical competition and he has not shown any interest in returning to professional wrestling.

Author’s take

The Straight Edge Superstar doesn’t seem to be interested in professional wrestling at all, so fans may just have to accept that he won’t return to the ring. As far as this troll job goes, hopefully no more fans buy into this false story going forward.

