WWE Rumor Mill: 4 major title changes expected at WWE SummerSlam 2018

WWE Creative needs to deliver!

What’s the story?

The biggest party of the summer is almost here and the excitement is certainly palpable. A card that features thirteen matches ought to give rise to a host of noteworthy rumors, and one such piece of speculation has come out of CageSideSeats.

It seems there would be a minimum of four title changes at the SummerSlam PPV.

In case you didn’t know…

SummerSlam is usually the time when general interest levels pick up after a slump that is usually experienced after WrestleMania. This year’s card has something for everyone and has shaped up to be a potentially entertaining show, however long it may seem to the fans. Just to refresh your memory, here is the complete match card:

Kick-Off

Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak (For the Cruiserweight Championship)

The B-Team vs. The Revival (For the Raw Tag Team Championship)

Rusev & Lana vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega

Main Show

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (MITB Briefcase On The Line)

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship Match)

Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Smackdown Women's Championship Match)

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day (Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match)

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Championship Match)

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy (United States Championship Match)

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship Match)

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship Match)

The heart of the matter

CageSideSeats’ routine rumor roundup states that at least four championships will change hands. Which ones do you ask? Well, the report didn’t reveal the new possible champions but there’s no harm in speculating based on how the major storylines have been booked.

Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are hands-on favorites to win the Universal and Raw Women’s Championships respectively, and it’s highly unlikely WWE goes against the said plan.

According to betting odds, Seth Rollins is now the tipped to beat Dolph Ziggler for the IC title while a possible title change could be in store in the SmackDown Women’s title match as well. Expect one of the two pre-show title matches to also have a title change as it naturally increases the hype for the main show.

What’s next?

The SummerSlam Kick-off -- which is expected to be a two-hour affair -- will start off at 5 PM ET/ 2 PM PT / 2:30 AM IST. The main show will be live from 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT/ 4:30 AM IST.

Are you excited or what? Give us your predictions in the comments section down below.

