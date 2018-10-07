WWE Rumor Mill: 5 Rumors from this week you need to know

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.95K // 07 Oct 2018, 13:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Everyone loves a good rumor right? Something to talk about over a water cooler.

In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the superstars in the ring, but all the latest news and rumors that reach the public every single day.

With Super Show-Down behind us, the company looks forward to their upcoming all-female pay per view, Evolution, and the WWE Crown Jewel event after that.

Here are 5 rumors from wrestling from this week that you need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumor presented here are just that, rumors, just to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

#5 TheRock a lock for SmackDown 1,000?

According to the Wrestling Observer, former WWE Champion The Rock is still being coaxed back to the company for SmackDown 1000.

The historic show, which will take place on October 16, is already promising former stars of the Blue brand, including Batista, who will reunite with his Evolution team-mates.

Whilst details on what sort of deal the company is proposing to Johnson, there have also been talks about the Brahma Bull having a WrestleMania match, possibly against his own family, Roman Reigns.

1 / 5 NEXT