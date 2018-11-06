WWE Rumor Mill: AJ Styles' Next Opponent Revealed?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 509 // 06 Nov 2018, 19:27 IST

Who's next in line for 'The Phenomenal One'?

What's the story?

AJ Styles has put away some of the top superstars on SmackDown Live, who've all challenged his supremacy. But now, going forward, he may have a new challenger, hot on his trail.

Heelbynature, a YouTube channel, reports that AJ Styles vs. The Miz will be the program, presumably after Styles is done with Lesnar. I thank NoDQ for the heads up and update.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles is considered by many to be the greatest in-ring performer in the world right now. In line with his ability, Styles has had some fabulous matches this year, against Nakamura, Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan.

Some fans have started to feel that Styles' reign may have grown stale. This stems from the fact that he's been champion for a whole year now. Styles needs some new challengers and he may have one very soon.

The heart of the matter

The YouTube channel indicates that AJ Styles vs. The Miz will be the live event program in January, as part of the 'Road to WrestleMania' schedule. And that's not all...The Miz vs. Randy Orton seems to be the other plan,

One wonders if these are the plans heading into the Royal Rumble or if they will indeed continue all the way to WrestleMania 35 this year. It will be interesting to see if a SmackDown Live superstar wins the Royal Rumble match this year as well. Could we finally see The Miz capture the WWE Championship from AJ Styles?

What's next?

For now, the focus is on Survivor Series where AJ Styles will battle against WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar. Will The Miz be a part of the men's Survivor Series team or not? We'll find out on SmackDown Live, this week.

Can you imagine The Miz as WWE Champion? Let us know in the comments below.